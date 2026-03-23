This robot can clean your entire office without a break
Milagrow just launched Spaze, an autonomous cleaning robot made for places like malls, offices, airports, and hospitals.
It runs 24/7, covers up to 1,440 square meters per hour, and packs a strong 15,000 pascals of suction.
Thanks to its massive battery, it can keep going for long shifts without a break.
It can even coordinate with other robots
Spaze uses LiDAR and a suite of cameras and sensors with mapping and obstacle-avoidance algorithms to dodge obstacles on the fly and automatically refills water and dumps wastewater as needed.
Its adaptive tech handles everything from tiles to carpets with ease.
Plus, with IoT connectivity and cloud controls, teams can monitor or schedule cleaning remotely—even coordinate multiple robots at once.
A big win for places struggling with staff shortages
By automating sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and scrubbing (operates at <=70 dB), Spaze helps commercial spaces stay super clean without relying so much on manual labor—a big win for places struggling with staff shortages or high costs.