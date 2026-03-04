This startup is making paper from invasive water hyacinth
Kumbhi Kagaz, a young startup from Assam, is turning the pesky water hyacinth plant into eco-friendly paper—no trees or harsh chemicals needed.
Having begun making handmade sheets in 2022 and having been incorporated by three founding members, Rupankar Bhattacharjee, Aniket Dhar and Madhurima Das, their process uses just 2-liter of water per A4 sheet (way less than the usual 15-20-liter), offering a smarter way to make paper while helping clean up local wetlands.
Aiming for 40,000 sheets daily at just ₹1 per sheet
Currently, they produce about 1,000 sheets a month with a manufacturing cost of ₹15 per A4 sheet but are gearing up for much bigger things—aiming for 40,000 sheets daily at just ₹1 per sheet.
Locals harvest the invasive plants (through manual, controlled harvesting to reduce harm to snakes and birds), with one kilo of hyacinth making 72 sheets.
The project not only tackles pollution but also creates jobs.
Kumbhi Kagaz has already been spotlighted on Mann Ki Baat and Advantage Assam 2.0 for its creative take on wetland restoration.
With ₹20 lakh in sales from processing over 90 tons of hyacinth so far, they're supplying everyone from artists to government departments—and showing how sustainability can actually work in real life.