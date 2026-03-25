This teen turned down $300,000 investment to stay in school Business Mar 25, 2026

Rudrojas Kunvar, a 16-year-old from Maryland, turned down a $300,000 (about ₹2.8 crore) offer he received last year so he could keep going to high school and focus on his AI startup, Evion.

Instead of dropping out for the money, he chose to keep building tech that helps farmers check crop health using regular drones and smart image analysis, making it easier and cheaper for them.