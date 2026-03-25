This teen turned down $300,000 investment to stay in school
Business
Rudrojas Kunvar, a 16-year-old from Maryland, turned down a $300,000 (about ₹2.8 crore) offer he received last year so he could keep going to high school and focus on his AI startup, Evion.
Instead of dropping out for the money, he chose to keep building tech that helps farmers check crop health using regular drones and smart image analysis, making it easier and cheaper for them.
Kunvar's mission to empower farmers
Evion started after Kunvar spoke with local farmers struggling to predict their harvests.
Now, with Jacob Lee, he's teamed up with nonprofits to get this technology into the hands of farmers across North America, Southeast Asia, and India, helping boost productivity without breaking the bank.
Their goal? Make farming smarter and more accessible for farmers.