This Urban Company rival lets you set the price
What's the story
DUTIBOOK is a Gurugram-based home services app that gives users more control over how they book and pay for everyday services. Instead of simply accepting one price, users can either book a service at a fixed rate or describe what they need and invite professionals to submit bids. The services are currently available across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida.
Services
From AC repairs to beauty services
DUTIBOOK, available for both iOS and Android users, covers a range of household and personal services.
Users can book AC servicing, plumbing work, electrical repairs, cleaning, beauty services and car mechanics through the app.
The platform also offers additional services, aiming to bring several common requirements into one app rather than making users search separately for technicians and service providers.
Pricing
Fixed price or let professionals bid
DUTIBOOK offers two ways to book a service. With its Fixed Price option, users see the cost before booking, eliminating the need to negotiate over the price.
The Bid option works differently. Users post what they need and set a budget, professionals respond with their offers, and the customer can compare those offers before choosing whom to hire.
Verified
Professionals are verified
DUTIBOOK uses AI to make the process easier. Its smart-matching system identifies suitable professionals for a particular requirement, reducing the need for users to manually search through service providers.
As per the company, professionals on its platform are verified before they can take jobs. This verification is intended to give users greater confidence when booking services through the app.
New model
The bigger idea behind DUTIBOOK
DUTIBOOK is positioning itself around a simple change in the traditional home-services model: giving customers a choice between convenience and competition.
Users who want certainty can take the fixed price, while those willing to compare prices can request bids.
By combining this model with AI-based matching and verified professionals, the Gurugram start-up is trying to put more control in the customer's hands.