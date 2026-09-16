This week's tech: US sanctions, iOS 27 and RBI MDR

A lot is happening in tech this week!

The US is pushing for tough new sanctions on Russia and Iran, including massive tariffs that could even affect India's energy imports.

On the brighter side, Apple just rolled out iOS 27, so iPhone users get a smarter Siri and some handy upgrades.

Meanwhile, India's RBI said the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on large-value UPI transactions is important, following a proposal to levy a 0.4% fee on transactions exceeding ₹2,000.