Thomson Reuters stock jumps 14% on AI boost
Business
Thomson Reuters stock shot up 14%—its biggest single-day leap in 26 years—after AI company Anthropic gave a public thumbs-up to its CoCounsel assistant.
Even with this boost, the stock remains below its earlier highs last July.
CoCounsel is already helping 1 million professionals
CoCounsel isn't just another chatbot—it's already helping one million professionals in 107 countries and territories with legal, tax, and compliance work, all while keeping data private.
After a tough stretch for software stocks earlier this month, Anthropic's praise helped steady Thomson Reuters.
CEO Steve Hasker summed it up: "Professionals are not deciding whether to use AI anymore. They are deciding which AI they trust when their reputation and their clients' data are on the line."