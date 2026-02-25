Thomson Reuters stock jumps 14% on AI boost

CoCounsel is already helping 1 million professionals

CoCounsel isn't just another chatbot—it's already helping one million professionals in 107 countries and territories with legal, tax, and compliance work, all while keeping data private.

After a tough stretch for software stocks earlier this month, Anthropic's praise helped steady Thomson Reuters.

CEO Steve Hasker summed it up: "Professionals are not deciding whether to use AI anymore. They are deciding which AI they trust when their reputation and their clients' data are on the line."