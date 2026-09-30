Thomson Reuters wins on AI training copyright, appeals court rules
Business
Thomson Reuters just scored a big win in court against Ross Intelligence, the legal research company that tried to use Westlaw's legal summaries to train its research tool.
The US appeals court sided with Thomson Reuters, marking the first time an appellate court has ruled on copyright and AI training materials.
Ross Intelligence shut platform after lawsuit
Ross shut down its platform in 2021 after the lawsuit made it tough to keep going, and it could not convince the court its use was fair use.
This decision could shape how future AI tools are built and what's considered fair game when using copyrighted stuff for training.
As more industries turn to AI, expect more legal battles like this one.