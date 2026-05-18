THORChain pauses trading after $10 million cross-chain vault attack
Business
THORChain, a popular decentralized crypto platform, has paused trading after hackers stole about $10 million from its vault.
The attack targeted its cross-chain system, with losses including Bitcoin and assets from big blockchains like Ethereum and Dogecoin.
Experts warn AI eases cross-chain hacks
THORChain says user wallets are safe, but it has launched emergency protocols and is keeping trading on hold while it investigates.
Experts warn these kinds of hacks are getting easier with AI tools, raising new questions about how secure decentralized exchanges really are.