THORChain's RUNE jumps nearly 10% after tradertraitor launders Binance proceeds

The hackers first turned the stolen crypto into stablecoins like USDC, then ran it through THORChain. They lost about 12% of their haul to fees and price changes but kept going anyway.

Meanwhile, Binance managed to freeze $2.85 billion in assets but cannot stop everything, especially when funds move across decentralized networks.

The FBI is urging crypto services to block transactions from these hacker addresses while investigators keep tracing the money trail.