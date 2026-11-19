Three bank unions to strike December 3 over IDBI sale
Heads up: Three major bank unions are planning a strike on December 3 to protest the government's move to sell a big chunk (60%) of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings.
This comes following a two-day strike earlier this month, and it's all about backing IDBI employees and officers who are opposing the government move to sell stake in the bank.
Unions warn IDBI sale risks deposits
Right now, the government and LIC together own 94% of IDBI Bank, which handles massive deposits (₹3.5 lakh crore).
Union leaders say selling it off could put people's money at risk and shake trust in public banks.
They believe keeping IDBI publicly owned is key for economic stability and protecting everyone's savings.
The upcoming strike is their way of making sure those concerns get heard.