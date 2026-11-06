Three charged over $129 million AI CEO and lawyer impersonation scam
Three people have been charged with running a huge about $129 million scam using AI to pose as CEOs and lawyers.
Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit allegedly targeted companies around the world, tricking employees into sending money by faking emails and voices.
The indictment was filed in a US District Court in New York.
Group hit hospitals and laundered cryptocurrency
The group, from Spain, the UK Israel, and the U.A.E. hit business systems including hospital systems in Missouri and California. They laundered stolen funds into cryptocurrency to cover their tracks.
Notably, Hazan had a prior conviction for similar crimes back in 2008.
If convicted now, all three could face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, and up to two years for aggravated identity theft.
As FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. put it, "As criminals continue to weaponize emerging technologies, the FBI remains committed to rapidly adapting our capabilities to identify, investigate, and disrupt those who seek to harm New Yorkers and businesses operating in our communities," he said in a statement.