Thums Up outsells Coca-Cola across 10 Indian states, HCCB filing

By June 2026, both Thums Up and Sprite crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales, helping HCCB hold onto its top spot across the 10-state market.

As HCCH preps for its IPO (which could mean a smaller stake for Coca-Cola), it's also dealing with Diet Coke shortages from a shortage of aluminum beverage cans combined with higher demand and new rivals like Reliance offering cheaper drinks.

Summer sales still make or break their year.