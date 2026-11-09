Thums Up outsells Coca-Cola across 10 Indian states, HCCB filing
Business
Thums Up has officially outsold Coca-Cola in value across 10 Indian states, according to Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages's (HCCB) recent IPO filing.
The company also shared that Thums Up now leads both the soft drink and packaged water markets, a pretty big flex for the brand.
Thums Up, Sprite crossed ₹10,000 cr
By June 2026, both Thums Up and Sprite crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales, helping HCCB hold onto its top spot across the 10-state market.
As HCCH preps for its IPO (which could mean a smaller stake for Coca-Cola), it's also dealing with Diet Coke shortages from a shortage of aluminum beverage cans combined with higher demand and new rivals like Reliance offering cheaper drinks.
Summer sales still make or break their year.