Thyrocare Q4 FY2026 profit after tax rises 128% to ₹48.7cr

Thyrocare processed 5.9cr tests this quarter

The company processed a massive 5.9 crore tests this quarter, a 29% increase, keeping Thyrocare at the top as India's largest test processor.

For the full year, it brought in ₹829 crore revenue (up 21%) and expanded its offerings with new allergy testing and noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

CEO Rahul Guha credits its success to better operations, expanding into new regions, and focusing on specialty diagnostics, all while sticking to high-quality standards.