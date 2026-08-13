Thyrocare shares fall as founder Docon Technologies sells 9.9% stake
Thyrocare's stock took a hit on Thursday, August 13, after its founder, Docon Technologies Pvt Ltd, sold a chunk of shares, about 9.9% of the company, in a block deal.
That's over 15 million shares, bringing Docon's ownership down from almost 61% to just above 51%.
The sale happened at an indicative floor price of ₹630-631 per share, which is roughly a 3% discount compared to Tuesday's closing price.
Thyrocare Q1 revenue up 24% YoY
Even with the share dip, Thyrocare posted strong numbers for Q1 FY27: revenue jumped by 24% year-on-year to ₹240.02 crore, fueled by a big rise in diagnostic test volumes and franchise earnings.
Profits and EBITDA both saw solid growth too.
Managing Director and CEO Rahul Guha credited better operations and expanding their network and hinted Thyrocare entered the specialty diagnostics segment during the quarter by launching allergy testing and genomics services to keep things moving forward.