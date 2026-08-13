Thyrocare shares fall as founder Docon Technologies sells 9.9% stake

Thyrocare's stock took a hit on Thursday, August 13, after its founder, Docon Technologies Pvt Ltd, sold a chunk of shares, about 9.9% of the company, in a block deal.

That's over 15 million shares, bringing Docon's ownership down from almost 61% to just above 51%.

The sale happened at an indicative floor price of ₹630-631 per share, which is roughly a 3% discount compared to Tuesday's closing price.