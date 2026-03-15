TIDCO to invest ₹25cr in space startup Agnikul Cosmos
Business
The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will invest ₹25 crore in Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based space startup.
This move, part of the state's Startup Investment Policy 2025, is set to boost Agnikul's manufacturing and help build a massive 300-acre space campus near Kulasekharapatnam.
Agnikul is working on small satellite launch vehicle Agnibaan
Agnikul is working on Agnibaan, a small rocket designed to send satellites into orbit and developing technology for fully recoverable boosters (think reusable rockets). The fresh funding will speed things up.
As co-founder Moin SPM put it, this support inspires their team to push local tech and community growth even further.