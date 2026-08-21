TiE Mangaluru launches Karnataka's 1st K-Combinator to boost coastal startups

Over the next five years, selected startups will join hands-on sessions: think boot camps, master classes, mentorship meetups, and investor prep.

Each year brings three cohorts of four to six teams.

There's serious support too: ₹9.26 crore in grants are lined up for coastal Karnataka (with ₹1.89 crore already rolling out), plus a shot at a ₹10 lakh performance grant, subject to successful program completion, applicable criteria and approvals.

As Suyog Shetty, Vice President of TiE-Mangaluru, puts it, the goal is to help founders move from "proof of concept" to real growth and market success.