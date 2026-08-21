TiE Mangaluru launches Karnataka's 1st K-Combinator to boost coastal startups
TiE Mangaluru is kicking off Karnataka's first-ever K-Combinator program, aiming to boost startups from Udupi-Mangaluru and the wider coastal region.
Announced by President Shyamprasad Hebbar, this industry-backed initiative is all about spotting promising young companies and helping them grow.
Five year program with ₹9.26cr grants
Over the next five years, selected startups will join hands-on sessions: think boot camps, master classes, mentorship meetups, and investor prep.
Each year brings three cohorts of four to six teams.
There's serious support too: ₹9.26 crore in grants are lined up for coastal Karnataka (with ₹1.89 crore already rolling out), plus a shot at a ₹10 lakh performance grant, subject to successful program completion, applicable criteria and approvals.
As Suyog Shetty, Vice President of TiE-Mangaluru, puts it, the goal is to help founders move from "proof of concept" to real growth and market success.