Tiger Global's $150 million OpenAI stake could yield $5B paper profit

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman personally invited Tiger Global to invest, making it one of the few big firms in on the action early.

This win has helped Tiger bounce back after a rough 2022 for tech stocks. Its hedge fund is up 9.4% this year, while its public-private crossover fund is up 19.3%.

But here is the catch: it will only actually get that money if OpenAI goes public, which is not happening until at least next year.