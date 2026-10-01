Tiger TV and Brew TV enter crowded Indian OTT market
Business
India's streaming world just got busier with Tiger TV and Brew TV jumping in.
Tiger TV, started by Rohit Jain, is all about Hindi and Punjabi shows, while Ankur Singla's Brew TV wants to spotlight indie films.
But with over 50 OTT platforms already fighting for attention and most users not paying much, standing out (and making money) won't be easy.
India's OTT scale faces monetization challenge
OTT in India is huge: by 2026, there are 665 million viewers and over ₹27,000 crore in revenue (2025).
Regional platforms like AVR Cine-Max (Kannada) and Vihari OTT (Telugu) are also joining the mix.
Still, even with so many eyes on screens, actually turning those views into solid income remains a challenge for everyone, including newcomers like Tiger TV aiming for big subscriber numbers.