TikTok challenges EU gatekeeper designation under Digital Markets Act

Batchelor cites 70% to 80% overlap

TikTok's lawyer, Bill Batchelor, pointed out that 70% to 80% of users also use Instagram, Facebook, or X, showing people aren't locked in.

But EU officials say some groups rely heavily on TikTok.

This is the first big court test of these new tech rules and could shape how Europe handles apps you use every day.

Meta is also challenging its own gatekeeper status for Messenger and Marketplace.