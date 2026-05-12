TikTok challenges EU gatekeeper designation under Digital Markets Act
Business
TikTok is fighting back after the EU called it a "gatekeeper" under the Digital Markets Act, a label that means stricter rules for big platforms like Google and Meta.
TikTok says it doesn't fit the bill, arguing that users often jump between apps and it's not as dominant as regulators think.
Batchelor cites 70% to 80% overlap
TikTok's lawyer, Bill Batchelor, pointed out that 70% to 80% of users also use Instagram, Facebook, or X, showing people aren't locked in.
But EU officials say some groups rely heavily on TikTok.
This is the first big court test of these new tech rules and could shape how Europe handles apps you use every day.
Meta is also challenging its own gatekeeper status for Messenger and Marketplace.