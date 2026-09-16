TikTok founder becomes Asia's richest, overtaking Gautam Adani

Zhang has amassed his fortune through ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. The company has grown into one of the world's largest social media platforms and has also made aggressive strides into artificial intelligence.

Its products include the Doubao chatbot and Seedance video-generation tool.

This expansion highlights how the AI boom is creating fortunes that are beginning to overtake those built around more traditional industries like Adani's energy-to-retail empire and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance conglomerate.