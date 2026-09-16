TikTok founder becomes Asia's richest, overtaking Gautam Adani
What's the story
Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, has surpassed Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to become Asia's richest person. His fortune has now crossed $105 billion, thanks to the booming artificial intelligence (AI) industry. According to Bloomberg, Zhang's wealth has increased more than eightfold from $13 billion in March 2019. This rise is largely due to ByteDance's AI initiatives and TikTok's global presence.
Wealth increase
Zhang's wealth surge and Adani's decline
Zhang's wealth has surged by over $12 billion this month alone, as per Bloomberg's review of updated valuations from investment firms like BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and T. Rowe Price.
The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Zhang ahead of Adani.
While Adani's wealth peaked at $120 billion in June, it has declined in recent months due to stock rebalancing within the MSCI index and a broader selloff linked to rising oil prices and bond yields.
Business expansion
AI boom reshapes fortunes
Zhang has amassed his fortune through ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. The company has grown into one of the world's largest social media platforms and has also made aggressive strides into artificial intelligence.
Its products include the Doubao chatbot and Seedance video-generation tool.
This expansion highlights how the AI boom is creating fortunes that are beginning to overtake those built around more traditional industries like Adani's energy-to-retail empire and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance conglomerate.
Strategic focus
Continued investment in AI amid challenges
Zhang has continued to invest in AI even as TikTok has come under intense scrutiny in the US.
Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at research firm Omdia, said Zhang "plays his cards right" and has focused on the company's AI investments.
ByteDance could also leverage its vast social media data for developing AI models.
Market potential
Opportunities and risks for ByteDance
AI-related products and services now represent ByteDance's biggest opportunity beyond its video platform. However, competition in China's AI market remains a major risk.
Zhang's wealth surge comes after years of regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding TikTok, especially in the US.
Earlier this year, ByteDance transferred parts of TikTok's US operations to American investors, helping the company move past a period of uncertainty over the app's future in the country.