TikTok US seeks several gigawatts of compute to support AI
TikTok's US team is gearing up for a big leap in tech, aiming to secure several gigawatts of computing power by the early 2030s.
The main goal? To handle a surge in AI workloads as the platform grows and evolves.
Right now, TikTok US relies on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its operations.
TikTok planning flagship B2B AI
TikTok is hiring more machine learning talent, signaling plans for a flagship B2B AI product focused on large-model inference and creative automation.
This push comes as part of its strategy to stay ahead in the fast-moving tech world.
The TikTok USDS Joint Venture, backed by Silver Lake, Oracle, MGX, and others, was set up after a 2026 executive order required ByteDance to divest most of its stake (it now holds just under 20%).
All these moves show TikTok's commitment to building stronger infrastructure and leading future AI innovation.