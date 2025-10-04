Next Article
TikTok's license suspended in Indonesia over failure to share data
TikTok's license in Indonesia has been suspended after the company didn't fully share live-streaming data from nationwide protests in August 2025, sparked by a delivery driver's death.
While TikTok is still accessible for now, the company is negotiating with government officials to resolve the issue.
Implications for tech companies
Indonesia is one of TikTok's biggest markets and a key player for its e-commerce business.
The suspension shows how governments are pushing social media platforms for more transparency during sensitive events.
How this plays out could set new rules for tech companies balancing user privacy with local laws—and shape what social media looks like in Indonesia going forward.