Tim Cook executive chairman and global ambassador, John Ternus CEO

Apple's India iPhone production up 53%

Cook's new role comes at a time when Apple is shifting its manufacturing strategy. After years of relying on China, rising competition and political issues mean India is becoming a bigger player.

Apple ramped up iPhone production there by about 53% last year. To really make it work in India, Cook will need to team up with local giants like Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.

All eyes are now on how Ternus leads Apple through these changes while keeping that signature innovation going.