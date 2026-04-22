Tim Cook executive chairman and global ambassador, John Ternus CEO
Big changes at Apple: Tim Cook is moving from CEO to executive chairman and global ambassador.
He'll now focus on handling Apple's international relationships, especially with all the U.S.-China trade drama and global tensions in the mix.
Meanwhile, John Ternus is stepping up as the new CEO, with a big job ahead, bringing more AI into Apple's devices.
Apple's India iPhone production up 53%
Cook's new role comes at a time when Apple is shifting its manufacturing strategy. After years of relying on China, rising competition and political issues mean India is becoming a bigger player.
Apple ramped up iPhone production there by about 53% last year. To really make it work in India, Cook will need to team up with local giants like Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.
All eyes are now on how Ternus leads Apple through these changes while keeping that signature innovation going.