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Tim Cook increases Nike stake with fresh $1M investment
After the latest acquisition, Cook owns a total of 130,480 shares in Nike

Tim Cook increases Nike stake with fresh $1M investment

By Mudit Dube
Apr 16, 2026
01:30 pm
What's the story

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who also serves on Nike's board, has bought $1 million worth of the shoemaker's stock. The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the company. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cook purchased 25,000 shares of Nike on April 10 at an approximate value of $42.43 each—totaling to about $1.06 million.

Investment history

Cook's stake in Nike

Cook's last share purchase was in December 2025, when he bought 50,000 shares at a price of $58.97 each. That purchase doubled his holdings to 105,000 Nike shares worth over $6 million. Now, after the latest acquisition, Cook owns a total of 130,480 shares in Nike. Based on Tuesday's closing price of $44.20 per share after an earnings-related slump on March 31, the value of his stake is now approximately $5.7 million.

CEO investment

Nike's president also invests in company

Along with Cook, Nike's president and CEO Elliott Hill also invested in the company on April 13. Hill bought 23,600 shares worth about $1 million in total. The SEC disclosures of both these purchases were seen as a vote of confidence by the stock market. Following this news, Nike's shares rose by 2.9% on Wednesday's opening bell.

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Board member

Cook's long-standing relationship with Nike

Cook has been on Nike's board since 2005 and serves in an advisory capacity to co-founder Phil Knight and chairman Park Parker. He has also worked with employees on retail store design and helped revamp Nike's digital presence in China. In 2024, Cook suggested that Nike needed changes after a long struggle, recommending the return of Elliott Hill as CEO who is now trying to turn around the company.

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