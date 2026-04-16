Tim Cook increases Nike stake with fresh $1M investment

Apple CEO Tim Cook , who also serves on Nike 's board, has bought $1 million worth of the shoemaker's stock. The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the company. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cook purchased 25,000 shares of Nike on April 10 at an approximate value of $42.43 each—totaling to about $1.06 million.

Investment history Cook's stake in Nike Cook's last share purchase was in December 2025, when he bought 50,000 shares at a price of $58.97 each. That purchase doubled his holdings to 105,000 Nike shares worth over $6 million. Now, after the latest acquisition, Cook owns a total of 130,480 shares in Nike. Based on Tuesday's closing price of $44.20 per share after an earnings-related slump on March 31, the value of his stake is now approximately $5.7 million.

CEO investment Nike's president also invests in company Along with Cook, Nike's president and CEO Elliott Hill also invested in the company on April 13. Hill bought 23,600 shares worth about $1 million in total. The SEC disclosures of both these purchases were seen as a vote of confidence by the stock market. Following this news, Nike's shares rose by 2.9% on Wednesday's opening bell.

Advertisement