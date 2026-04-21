Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO September 2026
Big news from Apple: Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO on September 1, 2026.
He's been leading the company since 2011, taking Apple's value from $350 billion to over $4 trillion.
Don't worry, he's not leaving completely; Cook will stay on as executive chairman.
John Ternus named Apple CEO
John Ternus, who led Apple's shift to its own M-series chips, will become the new CEO.
The tech world had a lot to say: OpenAI's Sam Altman called Cook's legacy "Tim Cook is a legend. I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple.," while others like Oculus founder Palmer Luckey joked about the famous "Tim Apple" moment.
Analysts praised Cook for making Apple a financial powerhouse and were surprised by the timing, especially with all eyes on Apple's next AI moves.