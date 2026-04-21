Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO, John Ternus succeeds

Cook grew Apple to $4T valuation

Cook joined Apple back in 1998 and became CEO in 2011.

Under his leadership, Apple's value shot up from $350 billion to $4 trillion, thanks to hits like the iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

He also pushed into new tech like mixed reality with Vision Pro and managed one of the world's trickiest supply chains.

Reflecting on his time at Apple, Cook called it the greatest privilege of his life and thanked his team for always pushing for innovation.