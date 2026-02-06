Tim Cook addresses immigration fears, pledges to advocate for reform

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed his discontent with the US government 's immigration policies and promised to advocate for reform. The announcement was made during an all-hands meeting with employees, amid widespread national outrage over the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The move comes as tech leaders are increasingly being called upon to take a stand on contentious political issues like immigration.

Advocacy Cook's personal stand on immigration Cook said he was "deeply distraught" by the US government's current approach to immigration and vowed to make his voice heard in Washington. He stressed that immigrants have played a key role in Apple's success, making the company stronger and more innovative. "Because we've attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world," Cook said, underscoring their contribution to Apple's growth.

Workforce impact Immigration issues affecting Apple's workforce Cook also highlighted that immigration is an important issue for Apple's workforce, with many employees across the country on visa programs. He said this makes reform a personal and corporate priority. "For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because of this," he said in his address.

Policy support Support for DACA policy Cook also reiterated his support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. His comments came in response to national outrage over recent incidents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where federal immigration agents shot and killed at least two civilians during enforcement operations. The killings have sparked protests, political debate, and calls for changes to immigration policy.

