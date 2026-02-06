Tim Cook addresses immigration fears, pledges to advocate for reform
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed his discontent with the US government's immigration policies and promised to advocate for reform. The announcement was made during an all-hands meeting with employees, amid widespread national outrage over the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The move comes as tech leaders are increasingly being called upon to take a stand on contentious political issues like immigration.
Advocacy
Cook's personal stand on immigration
Cook said he was "deeply distraught" by the US government's current approach to immigration and vowed to make his voice heard in Washington. He stressed that immigrants have played a key role in Apple's success, making the company stronger and more innovative. "Because we've attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world," Cook said, underscoring their contribution to Apple's growth.
Workforce impact
Immigration issues affecting Apple's workforce
Cook also highlighted that immigration is an important issue for Apple's workforce, with many employees across the country on visa programs. He said this makes reform a personal and corporate priority. "For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because of this," he said in his address.
Policy support
Support for DACA policy
Cook also reiterated his support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. His comments came in response to national outrage over recent incidents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where federal immigration agents shot and killed at least two civilians during enforcement operations. The killings have sparked protests, political debate, and calls for changes to immigration policy.
Respect
Cook's call for de-escalation and national conversation
In light of the ICE controversy, Cook has called for de-escalation and urged America to "live up to its highest ideals" by treating all people with dignity and respect, regardless of origin. He previously described himself as "heartbroken" by the Minneapolis shootings in a memo earlier this year. The ICE controversy has also prompted legislative and law enforcement responses nationwide.