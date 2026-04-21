Tim Cook to leave Apple CEO role September 1 2026

John Ternus to become Apple CEO

Cook isn't disappearing. He'll move into an executive chairman role.

Not everything was a win (remember the Vision Pro headset or that self-driving car project?), but overall, Apple saw strong sales growth and over 2.5 billion active devices under his watch.

Hardware chief John Ternus will take over as CEO; he's been leading the push for new AirPods, smart glasses, or the pendant with cameras, so expect some exciting moves ahead.