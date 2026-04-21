Tim Cook to leave Apple CEO role September 1 2026
Business
Tim Cook is leaving his role as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026, wrapping up a game-changing 15-year run.
Since taking over in 2011, before Steve Jobs's death, he's helped Apple grow from a $376 billion company to a $4 trillion tech giant, launching hits like bigger iPhones and new services along the way.
John Ternus to become Apple CEO
Cook isn't disappearing. He'll move into an executive chairman role.
Not everything was a win (remember the Vision Pro headset or that self-driving car project?), but overall, Apple saw strong sales growth and over 2.5 billion active devices under his watch.
Hardware chief John Ternus will take over as CEO; he's been leading the push for new AirPods, smart glasses, or the pendant with cameras, so expect some exciting moves ahead.