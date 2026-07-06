Tim Steiner to step down as Ocado CEO end 2027

Ocado share price down over 50%

Steiner's decision comes as Ocado faces some tough times: leadership tensions, a share price drop of over 50% this past year, and warehouse closures by partners like Kroger and Sobeys.

Earlier this year, Ocado also cut about 1,000 jobs to save costs.

Even though Steiner helped land deals with big names like M&S and Asda, some investors aren't happy about his pay (nearly £100 million since their stock market debut), though he still owns a small stake in the company.