Times Business Awards in Hyderabad highlight need for entrepreneurship support

The Times Business Awards just wrapped up in Hyderabad, shining a spotlight on the city's rising entrepreneurs.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao called out how important greater support for entrepreneurship is for young businesses to thrive.

The event also saw actor and entrepreneur Naga Chaitanya sharing that both acting and entrepreneurship are creative spaces, while he had identified a gap in the market and sought to address it.

cricket legend Mithali Raj spoke about the grit needed to succeed, especially for women from smaller towns.