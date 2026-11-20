Times Seaboard Summit 2026 in Goa spotlights Bidhu Bhusan Nayak
The Times Seaboard Summit 2026 just wrapped up in Goa, bringing together leaders and innovators from finance, entrepreneurship, and more.
One standout moment was a fireside chat with CA Bidhu Bhusan Nayak, Director Finance, Sparsh Healthcare Group.
Summit closed with Times Leaders awards
Industry pros took the stage for a brand presentation.
The summit closed with the Times Leaders of Tomorrow awards, recognizing rising stars across jewelry, real estate, health care, and renewable energy.
Winners were picked through a transparent process to keep things fair and all about merit.