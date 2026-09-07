Timothy Armoo launches $6.7 million Legon Fund for minority-led AI startups
Business
Timothy Armoo, who sold his startup Fanbytes for an eight-figure sum at 27, is now investing $6.7 million in minority-led AI startups through his new Legon Fund.
His goal? To help underrepresented founders get the funding they need to bring their AI ideas to life.
Armoo says AI lowers startup barriers
Armoo kicked off his own business journey at 14 and knows how tough it can be to get started without resources.
He believes AI can make launching a business way more accessible, letting people brainstorm, prototype, and build with fewer barriers.
With more young people eyeing entrepreneurship in a tricky job market, Armoo says he wants to support other young people like him who have great ideas but lack the funds.