TIPS Music revenue rises 35% to 120.1cr and PAT 65.5cr
Business
TIPS Music just had a standout quarter, with revenue jumping 35% to ₹120.1 crore and profit after tax up 23% to ₹65.5 crore compared to last year.
The company credits its growth to fresh music releases and strong digital engagement, making waves in India's music scene.
TIPS expands content and digital footprint
TIPS invested nearly twice as much in new content this year, dropping 73 new songs and seeing albums like Ishqnama hit over 100 million YouTube views.
Their YouTube channel now boasts a massive 164.5 million subscribers and more than 54.3 billion total views, showing just how big their digital footprint has become.
Plus, shareholders got some love too, with a share buyback worth ₹44.44 crore and an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share announced this quarter.