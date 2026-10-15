TIPS Music revenue rises 35% to 120.1cr and PAT 65.5cr

TIPS invested nearly twice as much in new content this year, dropping 73 new songs and seeing albums like Ishqnama hit over 100 million YouTube views.

Their YouTube channel now boasts a massive 164.5 million subscribers and more than 54.3 billion total views, showing just how big their digital footprint has become.

Plus, shareholders got some love too, with a share buyback worth ₹44.44 crore and an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share announced this quarter.