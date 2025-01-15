What's the story

Think loans are all about lump sums and fixed EMIs? Think again! India's borrowing scene is getting a fresh twist with line-of-credit loans — a game-changer for cash-on-demand flexibility.

Unlike traditional loans that tie you down, these let you borrow exactly what you need (when you need it) within a set credit limit.

No more taking more than necessary or paying hefty interest on unused funds! Whether for entrepreneurs managing cash flow or individuals covering surprise expenses.