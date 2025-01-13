What's the story

In a world where binge-worthy shows, premium apps, and endless scrolls rule our routines, digital expenses sneakily drain your wallet.

From forgotten subscriptions to impulse in-app buys, these virtual habits pile up faster than your weekly screen-time report. But what if unplugging could not only declutter your mind but also fatten your savings account?

A digital detox isn't just a mental health trend. Let's explore savvy ways to slash digital spending and reclaim control of your money.