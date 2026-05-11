Tiruppur India's knitwear hub hit by West Asia conflict disruptions
Tiruppur, the heart of India's knitwear exports, is feeling the heat from the ongoing West Asia conflict.
This city powers 70% of India's knitwear exports and supports over a million jobs, but now faces spiking freight costs, LPG shortages, and shipping delays that are making things tough for businesses and workers.
LPG doubles to ₹4,000 in Tiruppur
Dr. A Sakthivel from AEPC shared that nearly 5,000 units in Tiruppur are struggling as commercial LPG prices have doubled to ₹4,000, disrupting dyeing and processing work.
Yarn costs have jumped 20% to 25%, while container shipping to places like the US now costs three times more, putting extra pressure on exporters who are calling for relief on cotton import duties.
Small Tiruppur MSMEs and migrants struggle
The rising expenses are especially tough on smaller MSMEs and migrant workers who rely on affordable fuel.
Their struggles highlight how global conflicts can quickly shake up local economies, even those far from the headlines.