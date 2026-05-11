Tiruppur India's knitwear hub hit by West Asia conflict disruptions

LPG doubles to ₹4,000 in Tiruppur

Dr. A Sakthivel from AEPC shared that nearly 5,000 units in Tiruppur are struggling as commercial LPG prices have doubled to ₹4,000, disrupting dyeing and processing work.

Yarn costs have jumped 20% to 25%, while container shipping to places like the US now costs three times more, putting extra pressure on exporters who are calling for relief on cotton import duties.