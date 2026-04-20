Tissot launches 1st Indian online store to sell Swiss watches Business Apr 20, 2026

Tissot just dropped its first official online store for India, making it way easier to buy its Swiss watches straight from the source.

The brand's CEO, Sylvain Dolla, called this move a "direct, seamless and trusted way to experience the Tissot universe" with Indian shoppers, showing how much it values the country's energy and style.