Tissot launches 1st Indian online store to sell Swiss watches
Business
Tissot just dropped its first official online store for India, making it way easier to buy its Swiss watches straight from the source.
The brand's CEO, Sylvain Dolla, called this move a "direct, seamless and trusted way to experience the Tissot universe" with Indian shoppers, showing how much it values the country's energy and style.
Tissot Gentleman collection ships from India
Now you can shop Tissot's latest Gentleman collection online, with all products shipped directly from an India-based warehouse (so no worries about authenticity).
This launch is part of a growing trend of global brands rolling out dedicated Indian e-commerce sites.