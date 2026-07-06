Titan Company Q1 consumer business jumps 41% on festival shopping

Titan international jewelry sales jump 128%

Titan's not just making waves at home. International jewelry sales shot up by 128%, with North America and the GCC region leading the way.

The company also added 77 new stores, bringing its total to 3,680.

Plus, side hustles like fragrances, women's bags, and Taneira (their ethnic wear brand) grew by 19%.

Even Citi says Titan stands out for keeping sales strong despite tough market trends.