Titan's jewelry biz shines, but gold prices cast shadow

Titan's online brand CaratLane grew sales by 30%, easily beating Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya at 18%. Studded pieces from Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya did decently too, but plain gold jewelry wasn't as popular. Gold coins stayed in demand for investment-minded buyers, though their slim profit margins meant less impact on Titan's bottom line.

International business soars by 86%

Titan leaned into marketing and exchange offers to keep customers interested despite expensive gold. Early festive shopping helped too.

The company added 34 new stores this quarter—now topping 3,377 stores in its network.

Watches and eyecare saw steady growth (12% and 9%), while international business soared by an impressive 86%, thanks largely to Tanishq making waves in the US market.