Titan's stock hits new high after 61% profit jump

Titan's revenue shot up 42% to nearly ₹25,000 crore

Titan's strong growth wasn't just luck—revenue shot up 42% to nearly ₹25,000 crore thanks to festive shopping and steady demand for its jewelry and watches.

Even with smartwatch sales dropping, old-school analog watches and brands like Tanishq and CaratLane kept things rolling.

Titan also expanded by adding one beYon store. Big brokerages are still bullish on Titan's future.