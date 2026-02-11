Titan's stock hits new high after 61% profit jump
Titan's stock soared to a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company posted a huge 61% jump in net profit for October-December 2025, reaching ₹1,684 crore.
The buzz pushed shares up to ₹4,378 before settling at ₹4,324.
Titan's revenue shot up 42% to nearly ₹25,000 crore
Titan's strong growth wasn't just luck—revenue shot up 42% to nearly ₹25,000 crore thanks to festive shopping and steady demand for its jewelry and watches.
Even with smartwatch sales dropping, old-school analog watches and brands like Tanishq and CaratLane kept things rolling.
Titan also expanded by adding one beYon store. Big brokerages are still bullish on Titan's future.
Jewelry sales soared and analog watches made up for the loss
Festive season spending powered jewelry sales (up 42%), while analog watches made up for fewer smartwatches.
Eyewear brought in more revenue too.
Titan's smart moves—like new store launches—show it's not slowing down anytime soon.