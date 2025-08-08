Next Article
Titan's stock jumps on stellar Q1 results
Titan's stock jumped 1.86% to ₹3,479.30 on Thursday after the company posted impressive Q1 FY26 numbers.
Revenue grew 21% to ₹14,966 crore and profit shot up 53% to ₹1,091 crore.
This solid performance got investors' attention and boosted confidence in Titan's growth story.
Brokerages raise target prices for Titan post-results
Several big brokerages raised their target prices for Titan after the results.
CLSA now sees the stock going up to ₹4,394 thanks to strong sales growth, especially in jewelry.
Goldman Sachs set a target of ₹4,200, Jefferies went with ₹3,800 citing gains in watches too, and Citi increased its target to ₹3,900 despite some worries about competition and gold prices.