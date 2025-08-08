Titan's stock jumps on stellar Q1 results

Brokerages raise target prices for Titan post-results

Several big brokerages raised their target prices for Titan after the results.

CLSA now sees the stock going up to ₹4,394 thanks to strong sales growth, especially in jewelry.

Goldman Sachs set a target of ₹4,200, Jefferies went with ₹3,800 citing gains in watches too, and Citi increased its target to ₹3,900 despite some worries about competition and gold prices.