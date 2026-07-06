TMICC opens innovation center in Whitefield, Bengaluru for Indian consumers

TMICC teams with UK and Turkey

The Bengaluru Centre isn't working alone: it's teaming up with TMICC's global teams in the UK and Turkey to blend international trends with local tastes.

Chitrank Goel, Deputy Managing Director of Kwality Wall's (India) Limited, said the goal is to create treats that really connect with how people in India enjoy ice cream.

TMICC hopes this move will boost its lineup and keep up with India's fast-growing ice cream scene.