TMTG launches 'Truth API' charging $100,000 monthly for real-time posts
Business
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is rolling out a new "Truth API" that has discussed charging Wall Street firms $100,000 per month (or $60,000 if they lock in for three years) for early, real-time access to posts from Truth Social's 10 most influential accounts.
The idea is to cash in on the fact that Trump's posts can move markets and offer firms a trading edge.
Wyden and crew call plan unethical
Not everyone's thrilled: critics like Sen. Ron Wyden and watchdog group CREW say it's "wildly unethical" for Trump to profit from market-moving posts while giving Wall Street special treatment.
Still, experts think it doesn't break any laws.
The service launches August 1, but TMTG shares have been struggling, down 27% this year and now value the company at $2.7 billion.