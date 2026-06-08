Tobias Adrian leaving IMF Monetary and Capital Markets August 31
Tobias Adrian, who helped guide the IMF through tough times like the pandemic and global crises, is leaving his role leading the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department on August 31.
The IMF confirmed his exit on Monday, marking the end of a chapter for one of its key leaders.
Adrian led Global Financial Stability Report
Adrian brought loads of experience from his days at the New York Fed and was in charge of the Global Financial Stability Report, basically, a big deal for tracking worldwide financial risks.
Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, called his leadership, "The Fund's membership has benefited greatly from Tobias's leadership and his ability to translate complex analysis into clear, actionable policy advice,".
His departure leaves some pretty big shoes to fill.