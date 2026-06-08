Tobias Adrian leaving IMF Monetary and Capital Markets August 31

Adrian led Global Financial Stability Report

Adrian brought loads of experience from his days at the New York Fed and was in charge of the Global Financial Stability Report, basically, a big deal for tracking worldwide financial risks.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, called his leadership, "The Fund's membership has benefited greatly from Tobias's leadership and his ability to translate complex analysis into clear, actionable policy advice,".

His departure leaves some pretty big shoes to fill.