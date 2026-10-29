Why Toblerone parent has sued a British vegan chocolate brand

Catherine's Originals, which was founded by the then teenager Catherine Dodd in 2021, has rejected Mondelez's allegations.

Dodd explained that the shape of her bars represents an 'O' for Originals.

"We strongly disagree with the claim concerning O'bar and are working with our legal team to defend our position," she said.

"Honestly, it's fairly frightening for a small business we've put so much care and hard work into building."