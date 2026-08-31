Together AI partners with Humain for 250MW Saudi datacenter power

CEO Vipul Prakash, Together AI's CEO and cofounder, says the move is all about finding space to grow, "More and more, local communities don't want data centers in their backyards, and there are a lot of cancelations and moratoriums, so US capacity is becoming even more constrained,"

Recent polls show a Gallup poll conducted in March found that 48% of Americans strongly oppose new data centers being built in their area.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is going all-in on tech, hoping partnerships like this will help them become a global AI powerhouse and rely less on oil.

Some experts warn these shifts could shake up global tech power dynamics, especially as the Brookings report warned about accelerating rivals' capabilities, especially China.