Together Fund seeks $150 million to $170 million to back AI startups

Launched in 2021 by founders who've built companies themselves, Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Manav Garg (Eka Software), Together Fund puts entrepreneurs at the center.

Their portfolio companies like Emergent and Rocket. New have seen strong growth and fresh funding.

With over $3.2 billion raised in India's first half of 2026, it's clear the sector is buzzing, even if bigger foundational AI projects still face some hesitation due to high costs.