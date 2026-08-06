Together Fund seeks $150 million to $170 million to back AI startups
Business
Together Fund, an AI-focused venture capital firm, is looking to raise $150 million to $170 million for its third fund, with a possible bump to $200 million.
The big focus? Backing AI-driven startups as India's tech scene heats up.
Mathrubootham and Garg prioritize entrepreneurs
Launched in 2021 by founders who've built companies themselves, Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Manav Garg (Eka Software), Together Fund puts entrepreneurs at the center.
Their portfolio companies like Emergent and Rocket. New have seen strong growth and fresh funding.
With over $3.2 billion raised in India's first half of 2026, it's clear the sector is buzzing, even if bigger foundational AI projects still face some hesitation due to high costs.