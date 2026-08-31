TOI AIQ talks teases SBI's digital upgrades and UPI adaptation
Business
TOI AIQ Talks just dropped a teaser about how State Bank of India (SBI) is shaking up its old-school ways with digital upgrades.
Hosted by SoniaS, the episode features Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor of the State Bank of India, and Mayank, Founder and CEO of ADROSONIC, sharing how SBI is adapting to the UPI era and making banking smoother for everyone.
SBI stresses customer experience, reskilling, inclusion
The chat isn't just about fancy numbers: SBI's tech push is all about better customer experience and smarter productivity.
There's also talk about reskilling staff as AI changes the game.
Plus, SBI has climbed into the world's top 50 banks and made big strides in financial inclusion, with over half of MUDRA and government-scheme loan customers being women.
Catch the full episode!