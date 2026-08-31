TOI AIQ talks teases SBI's digital upgrades and UPI adaptation

TOI AIQ Talks just dropped a teaser about how State Bank of India (SBI) is shaking up its old-school ways with digital upgrades.

Hosted by SoniaS, the episode features Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor of the State Bank of India, and Mayank, Founder and CEO of ADROSONIC, sharing how SBI is adapting to the UPI era and making banking smoother for everyone.