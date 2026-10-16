Tonbo Imaging IPO ₹500 GMP suggests 71% listing gains

Tonbo Imaging's IPO is getting a lot of attention, with the gray market premium (GMP) at ₹500, suggesting possible listing gains of around 71% over the issue price of ₹700.

The IPO, which was on its second day on Friday, October 16, 2026, and closes on Monday, October 19, has already pulled in nearly ₹2,400 crore in bids for just ₹852 crore worth of shares.