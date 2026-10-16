Tonbo Imaging IPO ₹500 GMP suggests 71% listing gains
Tonbo Imaging's IPO is getting a lot of attention, with the gray market premium (GMP) at ₹500, suggesting possible listing gains of around 71% over the issue price of ₹700.
The IPO, which was on its second day on Friday, October 16, 2026, and closes on Monday, October 19, has already pulled in nearly ₹2,400 crore in bids for just ₹852 crore worth of shares.
Tonbo Imaging IPO oversubscribed almost fourfold
The IPO was oversubscribed almost four times on Day one. Non-institutional investors and eligible employees are especially keen, subscribing 5.93 times and 6.47 times, respectively.
Retail and institutional buyers are also joining in with strong interest.
This is a full offer for sale, so existing shareholders are selling their shares, and the company itself won't get fresh funds from this listing.