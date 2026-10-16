Tonbo Imaging pilots Operation Sindoor thermal vision on Indian Railways
Business
Tonbo Imaging, known for its high-tech thermal vision used in military operations, is now testing this gear on Indian Railways and roads.
Its tech, used during Operation Sindoor against drones, is being piloted with Indian Railways and could help alert locomotive drivers to animals crossing railway tracks in Assam: pretty cool crossover from battlefield to daily life.
Tonbo plans ADAS before ₹852-cr IPO
Tonbo's next move? Using its thermal imaging in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to make driving safer for everyone.
Ahead of its ₹852-crore IPO on October 15 and big investors backing it, it's looking to adapt its defense technology for civilian applications and revenue could approach ₹1,000 crore in FY28.